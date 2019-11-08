MEMPHIS, Tennessee — HENNING, TN (WSMV) - On the fourth day of the search for fugitive Curtis Watson, WMC-TV reports authorities have narrowed in on a wooded area by Highway 371 near Bud Jennings Road where they believe Watson is hiding.

Residents told the TV station that law enforcement were searching for the escaped inmate by using a helicopter.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports reward money for an arrest and conviction has now reached $57,000.

TBI officials said the Tennessee Department of Correction added $4,500 to the previous total.

About 369 tips have been received, but no credible sightings.

TBI officials added that Watson is still believed to be in the area surrounding the West Tennessee prison where he killed a prison administrator and escaped Wednesday.

Arrest warrants have been obtained by the TBI for Watson, who will be charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery in connection with the death of Debra Johnson.