NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The man that police are attempting to track down for questioning following a deadly stabbing in Midtown Nashville has a past revealing a pattern of violence and assaults, WSMV reports.

Sunday evening, Metro Police released the identity of Michael Mosley, 23, as a person they would like to question following the double death on Saturday morning in Midtown.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed in their sides and were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died following a fight outside of The Dogwood Restaurant and Bar.

University of Tennessee Knoxville student A.J. Bethurum also suffered injuries for which he was being treated.

A look into Mosley's past shows he has pattern of charges related to assault and assault with a deadly weapon, according to WSMV.

In 2015, Mosley was indicted on a stabbing that took place on Colt Drive after an argument with a woman.

A woman reportedly was attempting to leave with her 14-month-old son when another relative ran after them. Mosley was found guilty of stabbing the unidentified relative in the stomach during this time.

Mosley was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In 2018, Mosley was charged with two separate assault crimes.

On October 30, 2018, police were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Charlotte Pike regarding a domestic incident.

Chandra Warren, a cousin to Mosley, was in the home when Mosley began questioning her about a Facebook post she had made in regards to him.

At this time, Mosley became aggressive and grabbed Chandra out of her chair by her hair.

Mosley then began to slam her head into the side of a dresser before they went to the floor where he began to slam her head into the floor itself.

Mosley was charged with a misdemeanor of domestic assault with bodily injury.

In December of 2018, Mosley was charged with felony aggravated assault after an incident in a Walmart on Charlotte Pike.

On December 5, 2018, Mosley entered into the store and walked to an area of the store where a woman was shopping and began assaulting her.

Mosley charged towards the woman striking her in the face and knocking her to the ground.

Once on the ground, Mosley continued to violently punch and kick the victim before dragging her across the floor by her hair to continue to punch and kick her again and again.

This victim had a small puncture below her left eye and her pupil sustained injury.

Most recently, Mosley was involved with a jail riot in March, 2019 in Cheatham County.

Mosley was one of six people charged with instigating the riot in the jail.

According to Sheriff Mike Breedlove, the jail was overpopulated at the time of the incident and it escalated by inmates in next door dorms attempting to settle a bet.

Michael Mosley is currently wanted for questioning and anyone with the whereabouts of him are asked to contact Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.