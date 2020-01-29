KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A homeless man is accused of stabbing an elderly woman in her face multiple times and stabbing another man outside a food mart over the weekend.

James Allen Brown, 27, was arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges on Saturday, Jan. 25.

According to court records, Brown reportedly stabbed a man at the Rite Stop Food Mart around 6:22 p.m.

Security footage showed him walk up to the man and ask, "have you been sleeping with Medusa?", and proceed to stab him in the chest, then the abdomen, records said.

Brown allegedly left the scene before authorities could get there, documents state.

Shortly after the first incident, officers said they responded to a home on Sharp Lane where the suspect reportedly got mad and stabbed an elderly woman in her face multiple times as she sat in a chair.

The report said both victims were rushed to UT Medical Center for treatment for their serious injuries.

He was taken into custody after police said he was identified by a witness in a lineup.

