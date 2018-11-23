A Caryville man who identified himself as a Campbell County deputy faces a DUI charge after a state trooper stopped him on Interstate 75 with bottles of vodka, one of which was half-empty, a report states.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol report identified the man as Chad W. Cordell, 38.

He was booked into the Campbell County jail on Wednesday night and let out several hours later, according to a jail corporal. The corporal couldn't confirm if Cordell had been a deputy and said administrators were unavailable Friday.

Cordell is charged with DUI, violation of implied consent, having an open container and driving a vehicle with tinted windows.

He was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria that included a red and blue flashing light, according to the report from Trooper James "Matt" Raines.

The trooper was on patrol Wednesday afternoon when he was alerted to look for a white Ford Crown Victoria heading north on I-75. The car was running vehicles off the road and passing on the shoulder while using a flashing light, the report states.

Raines saw a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over at Dogwood Road and Hilltop Circle in Campbell County.

Cordell, the driver, appeared and smelled intoxicated. He said he'd had two beers to drink after working in Alcoa, the report states.

Raines saw an open bottle of vodka on the passenger floorboard

"Trooper Raines recovered 1 empty fifth of vodka and 1 half empty fifth of vodka within the vehicle," the report states.

He also found a light "stuffed between the driver seat and the passenger seat that when activated flashed blue and white," the report states.

After being unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests, Cordell was arrested. He declined a breath test, the record states.

Authorities towed the vehicle.

According to the report, county property was seized with Cordell's arrest.

Sheriff Robbie Goins, according to WYSH radio, issued a statement saying Cordell had been a volunteer deputy for the department.

