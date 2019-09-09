KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The suspect in last week's shooting in the Oxmoor Hill subdivision nearly hit deputies with his car while leaving the scene, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Heiskell man charged in Oxmoor Hills subdivision shooting that sent one to hospital

Ty Allen Ellison, 20, reportedly drove head-on at the deputy last Monday morning. According to the report, the deputy activated his emergency equipment and tried to block the road off when Ellison narrowly missed hitting the front of the deputy's cruiser.

Ellison took off driving towards West Emory Road and, the report said, deputies followed him. He lost control of the vehicle at West Emory and La Barrington Boulevard and went airborne after hitting a rock.

According to the incident report, a passenger got out of the car and started running through the yards. Deputies took Ellison into custody.

A K-9 helped investigators find the passenger more than a mile away on La Barrington Boulevard.

Ellison was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

A call about the shooting at the Oxmoor Hills subdivision came in just after 5:15 a.m. Monday, KCSO said.

One person was shot and taken to UT Medical Center with what appeared to be injuries that weren't life-threatening.

RELATED: Heiskell man charged in Oxmoor Hills subdivision shooting that sent one to hospital

The victim told investigators he got into a fight with Ellison and he showed a gun and shot him.