SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office were attempting to break through a motel room door when a suspect inside fired five shots through the door.

Richard Smith, 31, is charged with 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder for that shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon at the Days Inn on Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville.

The incident report from the Sevierville Police Department and Sevier County court documents are providing more details about what led up to the shooting.

The deputies, part of the KCSO Special Investigations Unit, were in Sevierville tracking two suspects: Smith and 22-year-old Megan Arnold. Both had active warrants and were suspects in several thefts & burglaries. The unit spotted two stolen vehicles in the motel parking lot that were believed to be linked to the suspects and a chase on January 13.

RELATED: Man faces 10 charges of attempted first-degree murder after firing at deputies at Sevierville hotel: Police

According to the incident report, the deputies found out room 205 had been rented to Arnold, and just before 1 p.m., they attempted to "gain entry and make contact for approximately three minutes," according to the report.

The report said they knocked and attempted to use keys to open the door before using a battering ram. The door was beginning to fold from the damage when five gunshots were fired from inside the room through the door and wall at the ten KCSO deputies.

No one was hit, and the deputies pulled back to a safe location and called for backup.

By the time Sevierville officers arrive, the pair was barricaded in the room, KCSO deputies had established a perimeter and were in contact with Smith and Arnold by phone.

By 1:45 p.m., the pair agreed to come out and were taken into custody without incident.

Investigators believe Smith was the one who fired the gun at officers. According to court records, Arnold told investigators that she knew the officers were there and that Smith had a gun and was "prepared to use it." She also admitted that she could have left the room after the shooting but decided to stay in order to help Smith.

"She did in turn prolong the danger to herself, the other subject, and officers on scene by extending the barricade situation with an armed subject," according to the arrest warrant.

She is charged with criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony.

Two guns and other evidence related to the shooting were taken out of the room, along with evidence linked to several Knox County cases.

.