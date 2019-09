NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has a serious gun violence problem that continues to get worse, according to a new report released Monday.

Safe Tennessee Project calls gun violence a "public health crisis" and says an average of 3.4 Tennesseans are killed with guns every day.

"Last year, 1,246 Tennesseans were shot and killed – the highest number on record,” reads the report. It goes on to say "the rate of gun death in Tennessee is significantly higher than the U.S. average."