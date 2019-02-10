MARYVILLE, Tenn — A Maryville man faces a charge of simple assault after authorities say he hit a worshiper in church during a moment of fellowship and prayer.

Angel Martinez, 47, was charged Sept. 26, according to a Blount County Sheriff's Office report.

Martinez caused a disturbance about 12:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Lighthouse New Country Church, 2318 E. Broadway, records state.

Martinez told deputies he went to the church for the daily prayer session.

Carl H. Crowe, 78, of Maryville, reported the suspect "came inside the church and was sitting down and they began speaking scripture and touching each other while they were praying and (Martinez) swung and struck him in the side of the face."

Martinez told authorities while he was praying with worshipers, "the other parties there hit him, so defending himself, he open-palm hit Crowe."

The blow was hard enough to send Crowe to the floor, according to witnesses. Deputies said it appeared he suffered a cut on his lip and a blackened eye, and Crowe was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital.

Authorities also talked with the preacher, Kenneth Hall, who had welcomed Martinez inside. He said Martinez became agitated and hit Crowe, a report states.

Bob Coblentz, a musician, said everything seemed fine at first in the church. When he sensed that were beginning to escalate, he stepped outside to get Martinez's license plate information, according to the report.

Deputies arrived and took Martinez to jail.