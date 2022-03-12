Reports: Kentucky man turns self in on sex crime involving a 16-year-old girl

Reports say Steven Lankford, 29, is accused of illegally using electronic devices to get a 16-year-old to engage in sexual activities.

PINEVILLE, Ky. — A 29-year-old man was arrested and booked early Saturday morning after police said he turned himself in on a sexual offense involving a minor.

They said Steven Lankford is accused of illegally using an electronic device to get a 16-year-old girl to engage in sexual and other prohibited activities, they said. They also said he is accused of tampering with evidence.

Police said the incident happened on Feb. 25, 2022, and he was served a warrant at the Bell County Detention Center. They also said he is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

They said Lankford turned himself in at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.