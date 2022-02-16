Reward increases to $3,000 for information about Janaria Muhammad's murder 1 year after her death

Investigators said they are still pursuing active leads in the investigation into Janaria’s murder, but they are asking for any information from the public.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Feb. 16, 2021, 15-year-old Janaria Muhammad was shot and killed outside of her home on Selma Avenue in Knoxville.

One year later, the Knoxville Police Department said nobody has been arrested or charged for their role in Janaria's murder, who would have turned 16 this past November.

On Feb. 16, 2021, at around 7:35 p.m., KPD said investigators responded to Selma Avenue, where Janaria was found behind her house with gunshot wounds.

Officer Gordon Johnson was the first to arrive on the scene and attempted CPR until EMS arrived and transported her to the UT Medical Center, where she died a short time later, according to officials.

KPD said it believes people in a blacked-out car shot Janaria before fleeing the scene.

One year later, KPD investigators are continuing to seek information from the public that could assist in their investigation into the murder of 15-year-old Janaria Muhammad. @tn_crime has increased the reward for info up to $3,000.



Investigators said they are still pursuing active leads in the investigation into Janaria’s murder, but they are asking for any information from the public.

Anyone with information about Janaria Muhammad’s murder is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app.