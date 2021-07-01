Reward offered for arrest of 2nd man wanted for murder of Nashville nurse

Devaunte Hill is already charged with her murder and is in custody. Now Metro Police believe James Edward Cowan, 28, was also involved.

Caitlyn Kaufman was killed on I-440 after she was shot while driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020.

Devaunte Hill is already charged with her murder and is in custody. Now Metro Police believe James Edward Cowan, 28, was also involved.

The TBI added Cowan to the Most Wanted List on Wednesday. The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.. People can provide tips by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS or emailing ATFTips@atf.gov.