BCSO: Reward offered for information about fatal hit-and-run in Maryville

According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, 82-year-old Gary Burchfield was killed in a crash that happened on Peach Orchard Road on August 4.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced Tuesday the family of Gary Burchfield is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who struck and killed Burchfield on Peach Orchard Road on Aug. 4.

According to a release by the Blount County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene and found Burchfield lying near the roadway on Peach Orchard Road on Aug. 4 at around 1:30 p.m.

Burchfield was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, BCSO said.

The release stated that an autopsy was performed on Burchfield at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, and preliminary results of the autopsy confirmed that the injuries he sustained appear to be consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is continuing its investigation into the incident, BCSO said.