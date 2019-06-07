Roane Co. authorities looking for man convicted of neglecting and murdering an elderly relative

Anyone with information about Christopher Kennedy's whereabouts is asked to contact Roane County 911.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Roane County judge issued an arrest warrant for a man who was convicted of murder and neglect on Friday in a 2019 case.

Christopher Lee Kennedy, 50, and Evelyn Denise Kennedy, 50, were both convicted of first-degree murder and neglect in the 2019 death of 72-year-old Betty Crews. Crews was Evelyn Kennedy's aunt and lived with the two on and off for 30 years.

According to 9th Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson, Evelyn Kennedy’s daughter, Jessica Harris, called 911 on April 5, 2019, and Crews was admitted to Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

Crews was reportedly in a state of severe neglect and malnutrition. Authorities said they found Crews on a U-Haul moving mat and she was taken to the Roane Medical Center.

Crews died two months later on June 7, 2019.

"In spite of all measures to treat Crews’ condition, she expired on June 7, 2019. Knox Regional Forensic Center Director and Chief Medical Examiner Darinka Mileusenic-Polchan testified that the autopsy of Crews determined that her death was the result of complications from starvation and dehydration that was so pervasive over so long a period, that Crews was unable to overcome the damage even while under the care of RMC for two months," Johnson said.

Johnson said the Kennedys collected Crews' social security disability checks while she was staying with them.

After a four-day trial at the Roane County Courthouse, the Kennedys were both convicted for both counts. Christopher Kennedy did not appear in court on the fourth and final day. He was not in custody at the time of the trial because he posted bond after his 2019 arrest. Johnson said his lawyer did not have an explanation for his absence, so the final day of the trial continued without him.

The jury returned a guilty verdict on both counts for the Kennedys, and the judge sentenced Evelyn Kennedy to life in prison. Johnson said this means the 50-year-old will not be eligible for parole for the next 51 years. She will be sentenced for the charge of aggravated neglect of an elderly adult on November 18.