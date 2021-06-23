Roane Co. couple charged with murder in suspected overdose case that killed two teen brothers

The two are accused of selling the brothers a laced pill. The brothers were found dead of suspected overdoses back in April.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Roane County couple is facing murder charges Wednesday two months after two teenage brothers died of suspected overdoses in Harriman.

According to District Attorney General Russell Johnson, Brittany and Vincent Buckholtz were arrested Wednesday for second degree murder. The two are also facing other drug charges and money laundering.

Johnson said the two sold a laced pill to Jared Crass, 19, and his 17-year-old brother Javen. The brothers' bodies were found in their family's home on Circle Lane on April 20 alongside a variety of drugs in the bedroom.

Before the arrests, Johnson said his team sought to find those responsible for selling drugs to the teens to hold them accountable, calling the charges a "cold comfort" for the Crass family.

He said he was particularly concerned about a recent rise in overdose deaths and drug use in Roane County, especially among teenagers.

"These are life and death consequences and it is not worth it to do it to yourself or your family," Johnson said.

Jared Crass studied computer programming at Roane State Community College, loved music, PC gaming and his Ford Mustang, his friend Ethan Hughett said.

"He was the best friend I could ever ask for. Them two didn’t deserve an early death. Jared being so young, he had a whole life ahead of him — and so did Javen," he said.