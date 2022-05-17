Roane Co. investigating double homicide after finding 2 dead in locked Kingston home

The RCSO said deputies found a 67-year-old and 62-year-old dead at a home on Buck Creek Road in Kingston.

KINGSTON, Tenn. — Roane County deputies are investigating a double homicide after discovering the bodies of two people inside a Kingston home on Monday.

The Roane County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call for assistance at 662 Buck Creek Road on May 16. When they arrived, deputies were told a person was unresponsive in the home and that the doors were locked.

After making their way into the home, deputies said they found Steve Groover, 67, and Cindy Scruggs, 62, dead. Their bodies have been sent to the Knoxville Forensic Center for autopsy.