ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who claimed she thought she was shooting an intruder at her home is now being charged with murder.

On March 15, Roane County deputies were called to a home on River Road to investigate a shooting. They found Robert Rosado III dead in his front yard.

Jenny Parton, who also lived at the home, said she accidentally shot Rosado thinking because she thought someone was breaking in.

Once a preliminary autopsy was completed, investigators knew they had to take a closer look.

The investigation showed Rosado was killed by a close proximity gun shot, and the Roane County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Investigators now believe Parton intentionally shot and killed Rosado with a shotgun. She was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Investigators said they learned Rosado had been a victim of domestic violence but he had never reported it to law enforcement.

Parton was taken into custody on March 19 and is currently behind held on a $500,000 bond.