RCSO: Man arrested for Kingston double-homicide in May

The Roane County Sheriff's Office said Lonnie Dale Wright was arrested on first-degree murder, robbery, burglary and car theft charges.
Credit: Roane County Sheriff's Office

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection to a Kingston double-homicide in mid-May.

They said Lonnie Dale Wright was arrested on Monday at around 6:15 p.m. in Harriman after deputies arrived on a warrant check. They said he was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, vandalism and theft of a motor vehicle.

According to a release, he is suspected of entering the home of Steve Groover and Cindy Scruggs and killing them in May. The couple was found dead after deputies responded to a call for help at the home on Buck Creek Home. When they arrived, a person told them someone was unresponsive in the home and the doors were locked.

Wright is being held on a $2 million bond and is set to appear in court on August 9.

