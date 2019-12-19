ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Roane County man provided false information when he registered a truck at the county clerk's office, which enabled him to avoid paying sales taxes, according to authorities.

Judge Jeffrey Wick accepted a guilty plea from Travis Lynn Lively on Thursday, Dec. 19. He was ordered to pay $5,321.05 in restitution after being arrested in June following an investigation by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

On June 17, 2019, Roane County Grand Jury indicted Lively on four Class E felony counts of tax evasion, according to a press release.

RELATED: Club at Roane County High School sends "Buckets of Love" to kids in the community

RELATED: Man indicted in OD deaths of two East TN victims

The SSI was created in 1976 and is one of the oldest law enforcement organizations that investigates taxes.