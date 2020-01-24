HARRIMAN, Tenn. — On Friday, deputies and detectives with the found a man who escaped from a work detail a week earlier.

Cameron Simpson was found at a home on Riggs Chapel Road after he ran from inmate work on Jan. 17. Harriman Police and the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force were also involved with finding Simpson.

Simpson is accused of stealing a pickup truck from the Harriman garage and using it to escape.