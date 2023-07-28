KPD: Investigation underway following robbery at Sunoco in Fountain City

The employee of the gas station chased after the two suspects for stealing. One of the suspects reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a robbery that took place at a Fountain City gas station Thursday afternoon.

KPD responded to the Sunoco at 5606 Broadway around 4:30 p.m. The victim, an employee of the store, reported that two different white men came into the store. According to KPD, one of the men said he was going to buy two vapes.

After the victim placed the vapes on the counter, the man grabbed them and ran out the door. KPD said the victim chased after the two suspects when one of them reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

The two men then ran towards Skate Town and left the scene on foot, according to KPD.