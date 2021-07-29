KPD: Robbery suspect arrested after negotiators sent to Northwest Knoxville neighborhood

Daniel Drew was also charged with vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass, and evading arrest.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (7/30)

The Knoxville Police Department said that 38-year-old Daniel Drew was arrested following an approximately three-hour standoff at an apartment on Badgett Drive.

Police said that Drew is alleged to have robbed a man at gunpoint in the Lonsdale area on Thursday around 2 p.m.

When officers went to make contact with witnesses to the robbery at an apartment on Texas Avenue, KPD said that Drew fled on foot from the residence and went into another apartment on Badgett Drive.

At the apartment on Badgett Drive, Drew was arrested after the standoff, police said. According to KPD, negotiators were requested.

In addition to the aggravated robbery charge stemming from the initial incident, Drew was also charged with vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass, and evading arrest.

UPDATE (7 p.m.):

Police said that the suspect was safely taken into custody at around 6:42 p.m. They said that the person will be booked on a warrant from a robbery that happened earlier on Thursday, as well as additional charges.

Previous

The Knoxville Police Department said that negotiators were trying to contact a person who was believed to be armed and barricaded at a home on Badgett Drive Northwest, in Northwest Knoxville.

Police asked people to avoid the area Thursday evening. They said the suspect has a warrant for a robbery that happened on Thursday,

Information about the suspect was not immediately available, including details about who the suspect is.

This story will be updated when more information is available.