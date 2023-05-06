x
Crime

Knoxville man found not guilty of second-degree murder in woman's 2019 death

A Knox County jury deliberated for more than two days before acquitting Robert J. Atkins.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County jury found a Knoxville man not guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday in the 2019 death of a Knoxville woman.

Robert J. Atkins, 42, was accused of killing Velma Smith in 2019. He was previously convicted of killing Kaitlyne Warcick in 2020, and he is currently in a Tennessee prison where he's serving 30 years for Warcick's murder.

Although he was found not guilty of the murder charge, the Knox County jury did find him guilty of a felony drug charge.

Judge Steve Sword presided over Atkins' trial.

Leading up to the trial, the judge ordered that Atkins wear a shock belt after he "repeatedly cursed" at him and told a court officer he "would get" the trial judge at a hearing. Judge Sword said that he needed to impose extraordinary steps to make sure he respected the court.

However, following recent good behavior, the shock belt order was lifted.

