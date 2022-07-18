Blount Co. deputies searching for suspects after 2 wounded in July 10 Rockford shooting

The BCSO said the men who were wounded have since recovered, but said they are still trying to find several suspects involved.

ROCKFORD, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying suspects in a shooting that wounded two people off Alcoa Highway more than a week ago.

Deputies released surveillance video on Monday that captured the shooting on July 10 in Rockford on Singleton Station Road near Continental Drive around 3:45 a.m.

According to the BCSO, two men were wounded in the shooting but have since recovered.

Deputies said the victims told investigators they have gotten into a fight that night with five people at a Knoxville nightclub on Alcoa Highway. The victims said the five people followed them in a white truck after they left the club and at one point hit their Jeep on Alcoa Highway.

Deputies said the people got out of their vehicles after they drove onto Singleton Station Road, saying a woman and at least one man started shooting at the victims. A Blount County patrol deputy found the victims around 4:15 a.m. walking on Old Knoxville Highway near Sam Houston School Road.

Deputies said they are looking for the suspects, saying they believe they were driving a white 4-door Toyota Tacoma that night. They described one of the suspects as a heavyset Hispanic female in her 20s with black hair and blond highlights, but said the victims did not have a description of the four other men other than they were all Hispanic males.

“We will aggressively investigate and pursue charges on this type of violent crime that bleeds into Blount County,” Sheriff James Lee Berrong said. “I have zero tolerance for anything that remotely resembles gang violence. I am asking our citizens to please come forward with any information you may have regarding this incident, or with any other criminal activity of this nature.”