Rockwood man charged with kidnapping after missing man's body found tied up in Morgan Co.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Rockwood man is facing an aggravated kidnapping charge after Roane County investigators said he admitted to helping tie up a man who was reported missing in October and later found dead in Morgan County last week.

On October 17, 2020, a woman reported her son, Robert Quenton McCullough, missing -- saying she hadn't heard from him since October 7, according to the affidavit filed by a Roane County detective.

More than a month passed without any sign of the man, and on December 2 investigators would learn what happened to him.

The detective said a man named Shane Parks had been taken into custody on outstanding child support warrants, and when they interviewed him he admitted he and two others had assaulted McCullough before tying him up with rope and zip ties.

The detective said Parks admitted to helping tie McCullough up at another man's house in Rockwood. Parks then said the three put the victim in the back of a truck and drove him to a mobile home in Morgan County.

Another detective said they discovered McCullough's body on December 2 inside the mobile home at 153 Young Drive in Oakdale, saying they found him tied up with two types of rope and zip ties.