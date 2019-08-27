ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — Update 8/28/19:

Rockwood Police arrested a man late Tuesday night accused in a deadly shooting on South Ridge Avenue this week.

Dorian Joseph Heiss, 18, of Rockwood, faces charges including second-degree murder and reckless endangerment in the death of George Fleagal II, according to Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett.

Fleagal, 19, was found with a gunshot wound at the home around 12:14 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Stinnett thanked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson for helping in the investigation.

Original story 8/27/19:

A homicide investigation is underway in Rockwood after police said a man died in a shooting at home on South Ridge Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are working alongside the Rockwood Police Department to investigate after police said George Fleagal II, 19, was found with a gunshot wound around 12:14 a.m.

Police said officers are looking for a suspect of interest and hope that person can provide more information about what happened leading up to the shooting.

The 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson requested the TBI assist Rockwood Police in the investigation.

Details are limited and the investigation remains active and ongoing.