ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Rockwood woman was indicted and charged with filing a false report and retaliation for past action in Roane County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Christy Hunter, 42, alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a Rockwood Police Officer during her arrest on suspicion of shoplifting on Jan. 6, according to officials.

TBI said it began investigating the report she filed on the same day, and ultimately found "the allegation had no merit."

On Monday, Feb. 11, a Roane County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hunter with one count of filing a false report and one count of retaliation for past action, according to officials.

Today, Feb. 13, TBI said agents arrested Hunter and booked her into the Roane County Jail on a $20,000 bond.