ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Rocky Top police said a man was arrested in connection to a shooting in the town Saturday morning. The victim was also identified.

Officials said George Patterson shot David Ray Roach outside a residence in the 300 block of Willow Lane.

According to a release by TBI, Rocky Top police got a call at about 8 a.m. Saturday about a shooting on Willow Lane. Authorities said when officers arrived at the scene, they found Roach, 43, outside a home suffering from gun shot wounds.

Roach was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, officers arrested 64-year-old Patterson and charged him with one count of criminal homicide, TBI said. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.