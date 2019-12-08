The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a Rocky Top woman following an arson investigation.

According to the ACSO, deputies arrested 48-year-old Sharon Braden in relation to a house fire in Clinton on Offutt Road back in June.

Deputies said a witness reported seeing Braden start a fire, saying she ran when he approached her.

The victims, Randy Cox and two minors, were able to safely evacuate the home.

The witness said Braden approached him at Sammy's Market in Rocky Top a few days later and told him he "should have let Mr. Cox burn in a fire."

According to deputies, the witness told Braden there were also two children in the home -- and she replied saying "They aren't no kin to me."

Deputies are also investigating a fire involving a vehicle and camper that occurred Monday at the same address.

Braden was arrested Monday on charges of Aggravated Arson, three counts of Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. She's being held at the Anderson Co. Detention Facility on a $260,000 bond.