ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — A Rogersville police officer has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he crashed a motorcycle in downtown Rogersville on Sunday night.

Christopher Funk has been charged with failure to maintain lane, DUI 1st offense, violation of implied consent, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and no proof of insurance.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol police report, Funk was traveling north on East Main Street when he went off the right side of the road and crashed the motorcycle on its side. The report says Funk showed signs of being impaired and refused to perform field sobriety tests, blood tests, or breath tests.

THP obtained a warrant for a blood test and found a handgun in his possession.