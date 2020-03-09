Rogersville woman charged with aggravated child abuse following infant son's death

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — A Rogersville woman has been charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect following the death of her infant son last year.
Jennifer Elise Smith, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday morning.
According to a grand jury presentment, Smith abused or neglected Malcolm Xavier Smith on or about June 26, 2019 through June 30, 2019.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said that Malcolm Xavier Smith died. An obituary for Malcolm says he died at 8 months of age on July 15, 2019 at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.