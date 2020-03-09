Rogersville woman charged with aggravated child abuse following infant son's death

According to a grand jury presentment, Smith abused or neglected 8-month-old Malcolm Xavier Smith on or about June 26, 2019 through June 30, 2019.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — A Rogersville woman has been charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect following the death of her infant son last year.

Jennifer Elise Smith, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

According to a grand jury presentment, Smith abused or neglected Malcolm Xavier Smith on or about June 26, 2019 through June 30, 2019.