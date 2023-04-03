FBI: Maryland fugitive, an ex-chief of staff, hospitalized after being shot by Knoxville-area agent

The FBI said it is investigating the shooting since it involved an agent. The fugitive, Roy McGrath, was taken to the hospital.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI is investigating after an agent shot and wounded a wanted fugitive from Maryland in the Knoxville area Monday evening.

According to the FBI's Knoxville Field Office, an agent shot and wounded Roy McGrath, 53, during an arrest. McGrath was taken to the hospital with a wound.

The FBI said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Specific details have not been released.

Numerous unmarked black vehicles, Tennessee Highway Patrol cruisers and paramedics were spotted in a parking lot near the Gold's Gym just east of Farragut Monday evening off Canton Hollow Road.

WBIR's Washington, D.C. sister station, WUSA, reported McGrath had been a wanted fugitive since he disappeared in March, missing a court date for an eight-count federal indictment. In that case, McGrath faces charges including wire fraud, allegedly securing a $233,648 severance payment equal to one year of salary as the head of Maryland Environmental Service. He also faces fraud and embezzlement charges.

McGrath was the former chief of staff for former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan denied approving the severance, and McGrath resigned in August 2020.

The U.S. Marshals Service said McGrath was wanted for wire fraud among other charges after a federal grand jury indicted him on Oct. 5, 2021. In June 2022, a federal grand jury also indicted him for falsification of records.