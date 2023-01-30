Rural King shooting suspect to potentially face felony murder charge as case heads to grand jury

The case will head to a grand jury to determine if McBee will be indicted for first-degree murder.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The man accused in the December death of a Rural King employee could face a felony murder charge.

18-year-old Larry McBee, Jr. appeared in Knox County General Sessions Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

During the hearing, the state asked to upgrade McBee's second-degree murder charge to first-degree felony murder because the case related to shoplifting. The case will now head to a grand jury to determine if McBee will be indicted for felony murder.

KCSO said the Rural King employee, 23-year-old Tristan M. Smith of Powell, approached McBee to find he was shoplifting ammo and bungee cords on Dec. 22, 2022.

KCSO said McBee and Smith got into a "shuffle" outside the back of the business—that's when he was fatally shot. McBee ran from the crime scene in the same car he traveled to Rural King in, KCSO said.

KCSO said McBee was previously arrested by the Knoxville Police Department for especially aggravated robbery and felony evading. He is also accused of shooting a man after a struggle over a gun outside of a home on Coker Avenue on Oct. 24, according to KPD.

Arrest records show that McBee was also arrested on Dec. 5 for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.