Rural Metro: Dog dies after house fire in North Knoxville

One of the property owners was transported to the hospital for a medical issue, Rural Metro Fire said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One dog is dead after a house fire in North Knoxville on Thursday, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Around 9:50 a.m., Rural Metro responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Rothmoor Drive. When crews arrived they found a modular home engulfed by flames, Rural Metro said.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. However, one of the property owners was transported to the hospital for a medical issue, Rural Metro said.