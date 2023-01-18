Safe Haven Empowerment Center at a 'standstill' after building hit by car

A woman said her family was sleeping at the center after they were displaced. Now, she said they're facing the same issue — finding a place to stay.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People who live at the Safe Haven Teen Empowerment Center woke up to destruction on Wednesday. Part of the building is now destroyed after a street drag race turned deadly. One car involved in the race crashed into the center, and a person was killed in the crash.

A family from the center is among those affected. Breyauna Holloway and her children were living on the second floor. She said her daughter called her in a panic when she realized what had just happened.

"She looks down and sees the car halfway into the house, and the car is smoking. There's people screaming," Holloway said.

Her daughter was sleeping on the second floor of the building. When her daughter heard the loud noise, she opened the door to see a car and stairways gone.

Breyauna's family called the center home. They were living there after being displaced last month. Now, they are facing the same struggle. She said one careless act has left several families at a standstill.

"Not only have they taken a life — change lives forever," she said. "But now, they've displaced not only me and my five children but the other two young men who were sleeping here as well."

The crash killed one person and injured two kids, who authorities said remains in critical condition. Officials have not yet released the name of the victim as their family mourns the loss.

The Knoxville Police Department said Trinity Clark was om custody after the crash. The second suspect is in the hospital they said he will be taken into custody when he is released.