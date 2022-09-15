Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault

Herring is no longer listed on Tennessee football's roster online.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department.

An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at around 11 p.m. According to the document, Herring and his girlfriend got into a fight in his room.

The documents also said that he was seen on camera kicking and hitting her as she tried to leave Stokely Hall. It also said that he is seen taking her bag and kicking it back to his room.

According to the warrant, Herring is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Herring has been removed from Tennessee's football roster online as of Thursday evening.

The lineman came to Tennessee in the summer of 2022 as a junior college transfer.