PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina mother who is charged in a DUI crash that killed her twin boys is now in jail.

WSPA reports, Jennifer Lynn Knox, 38, was released from the hospital and is now in the Pickens County Detention Center.

Knox is charged with counts of felony DUI Involving Death, Child Endangerment, two counts of Child Restraint Violation and Seatbelt Violation.

Troopers said on May 26, Knox crashed while trying to pass a vehicle towing a boat on Highway 183. She crashed into a vehicle head-on in the opposite direction.

Her vehicle hit a culvert and overturned again throwing her 6-year-old twin boys, Dylan and Camryn Clark from the vehicle. The boys later died from their injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

