Scam Alert: Jefferson Co. authorities warn about men soliciting money for Mission of Hope

Mission of Hope does not solicit door-to-door. However, police said three men are asking for money in Jefferson County, pretending to collect money for them.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is warning about people pretending to collect money for the Mission of Hope. Officials said that they go door-to-door asking for money to benefit the organization.

However, after speaking with the nonprofit, authorities said that the men are scamming people who think their money is helping people in need. The Mission of Hope does not solicit door-to-door, officials said.

Authorities said that the suspects are described as three White men, tall and thin. They said they were seen driving a dark-colored Honda Civic in the Talbott area.

Anyone with information about the men or the scam should reach out to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (865) 471-6000. And if anyone has any contact with the scammers, JCSO said people should call 911.