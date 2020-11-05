KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials from the Knoxville Utilities Board said that they received several reports about scams, and wanted to remind people how to avoid falling for them.

They said that KUB will never ask for financial or card information in phone calls or email offers to customers. They also wanted to remind customers that KUB will not collect payments at their homes or businesses. Instead, people should make payments through kiosks, online, by phone or by other official payment methods.

Anyone who received a scam offer or phone call should call KUB at (865) 524-2911. They also recommended customers call the authorities if someone tried to scam them.

KUB announced that they would not disconnect people from service for nonpayment, due to the coronavirus. Even though people may not be disconnected from KUB services, bills will continue to accrue. They also suspended all community events to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

