Scam Alert! Tennessee Dept. of Health & county health department phone numbers may be spoofed

Officials said that scammers can pretend to be calling from the Tennessee Department of Health or from county health departments after spoofing their phone numbers.

The Tennessee Department of Health is warning people about possible scams after scammers spoofed the department's main phone number. By doing this, they can call people and pretend to be from the department.

They also said that scammers have spoofed phone numbers for county health departments. Officials did not specify how the scams may operate, or what scammers asked for during spoofed phone calls.

However, the department specified that it would not ask for specific financial or insurance information over the phone.

People who have questions should contact their local law enforcement agency, according to officials. And if anyone thinks they have been a victim of a scam, the department said they can also contact the Tenessee Division of Consumer Affairs at 1-800-342-8385 to file a complaint.