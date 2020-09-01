GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Greene County school bus driver was driving under the influence when she crashed her school bus Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Mount Carmel Road in Mosheim.

According to the THP report, there were five students on board at the time. No one was hurt.

The report says the bus went off the right side of the road, up an embankment, and flipped on to its left side.

The driver was identified as 55-year-old Sandra Bible Lamons of Bulls Gap.

She was charged with first-offense DUI, simple possession, and failure to exercise due care.

