HCSD: Juvenile charged after posting threat on social media

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A juvenile was charged after posting a threat towards Volunteer High School on social media, the Hawkins County School District said.

The Hawkins County Sherriff's Office learned about the post around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to the HCSD.

After an investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody at 8 p.m. on Thursday, HCSD said.

The threat did not single out any person, according to HCSD.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Volunteer High did have extra law enforcement present. The high school did not go on lockdown since the incident occurred after school hours and the juvenile was not on school property, HCSD said.