KCSO: 3 juveniles arrested after making individual school threats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is reporting an uptick of in-school threats in Knox County.
KCSO said in the last week it has received a total of five individual school threats.
One juvenile was arrested at Powell High School and one at Gibbs High School, both for making a bomb threat, according to KCSO.
On Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 10:06 a.m., a juvenile at Halls Middle School was arrested on charges of "Threats of Mass Violence," KCSO said.
Investigations are currently underway at both Farragut High School and Carter High School for weapons threats. KCSO said more charges may be coming from those incidents.
"Sheriff Spangler and the Knox County Sheriff's Office take very seriously these threats made in our schools and will NOT hesitate to make an arrest for these threats as they are substantiated," KCSO said in a press release about the incidents.