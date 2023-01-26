KCSO: 3 juveniles arrested after making individual school threats

A total of five individual school threats have happened over the last week in Knox County, according to the Knox County Sherriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is reporting an uptick of in-school threats in Knox County.

KCSO said in the last week it has received a total of five individual school threats.

One juvenile was arrested at Powell High School and one at Gibbs High School, both for making a bomb threat, according to KCSO.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 10:06 a.m., a juvenile at Halls Middle School was arrested on charges of "Threats of Mass Violence," KCSO said.

Investigations are currently underway at both Farragut High School and Carter High School for weapons threats. KCSO said more charges may be coming from those incidents.