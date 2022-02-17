Scott Co. deputies working to round up 43 suspected drug offenders

The sheriff's office said it identified 43 people suspected of various offenses after neighborhoods called in several drug complaints.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Scott County deputies are prowling neighborhoods in the area to arrest more than 40 people suspected of various drug offenses.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon it began a "drug offender round-up," saying investigators had identified 43 people who've allegedly sold drugs to a confidential informant working with the drug unit, or were wanted for a violation of probation for drug sales or possession.

"Sheriff's Drug Agent's on the ground in Oneida! If you are a violator, turn yourself in while you can!" the SCSO posted to Facebook a few hours after the announcement Thursday.

The SCSO said it worked with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to begin the sweep. Investigators said the charges range from sale of a controlled substance, to violation of probation warrants for sale and possession of meth and other controlled substances, as well as other drug-related offenses.

"I want the citizens to know that when they call and report drug activity, they can rest assured we investigate it immediately and thoroughly. After a complaint is made and a thorough investigation takes place, we will make an arrest," Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said. "Drug information takes time to investigate so we can make sure we have the solid evidence we need to prosecute these cases. The majority of all crimes against a person such as aggravated burglary, theft of property, etc. are usually related to narcotics addiction in some form or fashion, so we take it very seriously."

The sheriff's office released the following list of people it said it was looking for: