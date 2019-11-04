HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. — It took a jury less than an hour to convict a Scott County man of 83 different charges of sex crimes against children.

Christopher Nichol Cox was found guilty on one count of rape of a child, 81 counts of aggravated sexual battery, one county of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of continual sexual abuse of a child.

The Scott County Clerk's office said the trial lasted two days and the jury reached their verdict in just 55 minutes.

He will be sentenced on May 13.

Cox was initially arrested in December in Oklahoma after authorities said he fled the state when he was charged.