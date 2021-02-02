Scott Co. Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man considered armed and dangerous

Officials said that Phillip Ross Bowling could be traveling in a white 2007 Nissan Altima with drive-out tags.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Scott County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a wanted man on Wednesday and were asking the public to look out for him.

Phillip Ross Bowling is wanted for three charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, interference with emergency communications and theft of over $1,000. They said he could be traveling in a white 2007 Nissan Altima with drive-out tags.