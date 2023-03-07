Scott County deputies searching for two escaped juvenile inmates in Huntsville

A 13-year-old inmate and a 17-year-old inmate ran off in the Huntsville Mountain area of Huntsville in Scott County.

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. — Scott County authorities are searching for two juvenile inmates who escaped from the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Monday, Scott County Sheriff Brian Keeton said deputies were investigating after two juvenile inmates escaped after assaulting a correctional officer.

Keeton said the juvenile detention center is separate from the county jail.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, Keeton said deputies were still searching for the two escaped juveniles. One, a 17-year-old, was last seen wearing red, white and blue Crocs shoes. The other, a 13-year-old, was wearing a pink sweatshirt with no shoes. The two ran off in the Huntsville Mountain area of Huntsville in Scott County.