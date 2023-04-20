TN Republican Rep. resigns after investigation finds he violated discrimination and harassment policy

The subcommittee has not released what details were in the complaint.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rep. Scotty Campbell (R - Mountain City) resigned from the Tennessee House of Representatives "effective immediately" on April 20. An internal investigation by a state subcommittee in late March found that he violated a discrimination and harassment policy.

His resignation letter was signed at 2:18 p.m. central time.

A different letter from the Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee sent to House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R - Crossville) on March 29 said he violated the legislature's discrimination and harassment policy. It said he also violated Rule 82 of the Permanent Rules of Order of the House of Representatives.

The letter said that the subcommittee convened on March 29 to receive a formal complaint made against him. After a staff investigation, they said the subcommittee found he violated the policy.

"Discrimination and harassment in any form will not be tolerated. The Subcommittee strongly urges all individuals, including the media, to respect the privacy of those involved in this complaint. In accordance with the Police and Rule 82, no further information concerning this complaint will be released," the letter says.