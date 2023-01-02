SCSO: Man found dead Friday from gunshot wound in Sevier Co.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call that a man had been shot on Camp Smoky Lane Friday, at around 6:15 p.m.

They said they went to the 3000 block of Camp Smoky Lane and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. They said he was later identified as Walter T. Hall, 59, from Sevierville.

They said investigators were sent to the scene and as of Wednesday, Feb. 1, no charges had been filed.