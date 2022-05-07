SCSO: South Carolina man arrested after woman shot and killed in rental cabin

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said officer responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Caney Creek Road.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A South Carolina man has been arrested after a woman was shot and killed in a rental cabin, according to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals.

Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a 911 call around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday that a woman had been shot at a rental cabin on Caney Creek Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a dead woman inside the cabin with a gunshot wound.

SCSO said after an investigation, police arrested Julian A. Popoca, 21, of Wellford, South Carolina. Popoca, who was staying at the cabin, was charged with 2nd degree murder.

The identity of the woman, who is also from South Carolina, is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.