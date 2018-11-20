Chattanooga — A Bradley County Justice Center inmate was transported by corrections officers to Tennova Healthcare, 2305 Chambliss Avenue, in Cleveland, for medical treatment.

At 9:38 PM, while at the hospital, the inmate fled from the premises.

He is wearing an orange jumpsuit and has been identified as Keith McGill, D.O.B. 10/29/87.

McGill is approximately 6’1”, 165lbs, brown hair, blue eyes.

McGill’s charges include aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.

Any person with information on McGill’s whereabouts or sees any person matching this description is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

